Have ordered probe into suicide case : Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A DAY after a Class IX student of an Ahlcon International School committed suicide at her Noida house, allegedly because she was harassed by two teachers, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia ordered a probe into the matter. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, booked the two teachers in connection with the case. After Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, raised the matter in the House on Wednesday, Sisodia said he has ordered a probe.

Sisodia added that as per the information provided by the school, the girl had got compartmental marks in social science and science subjects.

“She had not been attending school since March 16. Her parents alleged molestation in the FIR. I spoke to school authorities and they said the girl had not put forward any such complaint. Her parents too had not raised the issue. However, we have taken a serious view of the matter and have asked the Education Department to conduct a probe,” he said, adding that stern action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true. Sisodia said he had been told that about 28 of the 250 students in Class IX had got similar marks.

Denying any wrongdoing, Principal Dharmendra Goyal said, “Nothing of this sort has happened. Parents have never raised this issue with me. I have never got any complaints about these teachers as well. We are there with the parents and are extending full cooperation in the probe.”

The principal said a retest for the two subjects has been scheduled, and they have handed over the girl’s answer scripts to the investigating authorities.

