Have acted against illegal construction: SDMC

December 15, 2017
The SDMC told the Supreme Court Thursday that it has been acting against illegal constructions in the area whenever the need arose.
A senior SDMC official, who appeared before a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta pursuant to an order of the court, said it had demolished about 1,800 illegal constructions this year and launched prosecution against 544.
Dealing with a clutch of applications on sealing of illegal properties, the bench had on December 6 hit out at authorities for failing to curb illegal construction in the capital.
