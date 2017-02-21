Hauz Khas village rape: Accused identified, raids on

A day after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped near Hauz Khas Village, Delhi Police have identified the accused as a boy from south Delhi’s Humayunpur.

Police sources said the accused could be a juvenile, and added that raids are being conducted to nab him.

Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi Police spokesperson) Dependra Pathak confirmed that they have identified the accused and said further investigations are underway.

Read | Woman sexually assaulted near Delhi’s Hauz Khas village

Sources said the accused resides in a slum area in Humayunpur, and when teams were sent to his residence, he was not present at home. Police said he is likely to be apprehended soon as 15 teams are conducting raids.

Watch What Else Is making News

Police teams had been working on different leads based on CCTV footage and local intelligence gathered by questioning parking attendants, private security guards at Deer Park and other shopkeepers in the locality.

According to police, CCTV footage shows the woman as well as the accused leaving the restaurant. Narrating the sequence of events, police said the woman and her cousin had met the accused and another man in Hauz Khas Village, and had gone to a restaurant together.

Police said they left the restaurant at 12.30 am. Police said that once they left the restaurant, the woman’s cousin and the other man left for Munirka in an autorickshaw, leaving the woman with the accused.

The accused then offered her a lift, and asked her to follow him to his car, police said. On the way, he told her he knew a short-cut, and took her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining Deer Park area.

“She and the accused scaled the wall of Deer Park as the entrance was locked,” police said.

Police said the accused then allegedly forced himself on the woman.

Police added that the woman hit the boy with a stone to stop him, but he didn’t back off and allegedly raped her twice. He also took away her mobile phone, police said.