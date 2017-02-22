Hauz Khas rape case: Family had disowned him over ‘stealing’

The accused in police custody, Tuesday. He told police he had consumed liquor before raping the woman. Praveen Khanna The accused in police custody, Tuesday. He told police he had consumed liquor before raping the woman. Praveen Khanna

The family of the 19-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a woman near Hauz Khas Village said they had disowned him three months ago, after they found he was involved in “various thefts” in the area. The father of the accused said he had warned his son many times not to indulge in illegal activities.

The father, who works as a cleaner in a school, said police arrived at his doorstep in the early hours of Tuesday with his son in tow. “They asked me if this was my son. It was then that I came to know of the crime he had committed… I have severed all ties with him,” he said.

The father said his son studied up to Class V after which he stopped going to school.

“My wife and I work very hard to sustain our family. Once, our entire house was destroyed after a building collapse in November 2015. We had to relocate elsewhere…We struggled, but our son did not help us much. He had started to commit small thefts. We thought he would mend his ways one day,” he said. One of the neighbours said the accused had stolen six mobile phones and jewellery from a wedding two years ago.

“He gave his father one of the phones. Police managed to track down the phone to his house. However, he was let off as he was a minor,” he claimed. In another instance, the neighbour said the accused was beaten up for stealing the headlights of a car.