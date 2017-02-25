Hauz Khas murder: 65-yr-old woman’s body found in lake

Hauz Khas Village (above). Hauz Khas Village (above).

The city cops went into tizzy after they found the body of a 65-year-old woman in a lake at a park in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village Friday morning. But after the investigation, police claimed that no foul play was suspected in the death.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 10.40 am about the body being found in District Park lake.

“After receiving the PCR call, policemen rushed to the spot and found the body, which was later sent to a hospital for post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.

Police later started questioning and established the identity of the victim. “The woman was identified as Veermati, a resident of Hauz Khas Village, and her family members were informed about the incident,” said an officer. The victim’s son Ashok Kumar and brother-in-law Ramesh were called by police, who informed them that prima facie it appears she slipped near the lake and drowned. “Police also called the district crime forensic team, which lifted evidence from the spot,” the officer added.

The victim’s family members did not suspect any foul play, said the officer, adding that she used to go to the park for a walk and was seen there around 9 am.

“Family members do not suspect any foul play and no injuries were found on the body. The apparent cause of death seems to be drowning,” the officer added.

The body has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday.Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are underway, the officer said. The woman was a widow and her late husband was a DTC employee.