Haryana govt allots Rs 120 cr for rebuilding, improving roads

HUDA office. (Source: File) HUDA office. (Source: File)

In anticipation of the monsoon season, Rs 102 crore has been allotted for the reconstruction and improvement of the roads of different Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sectors in Gurgaon that have been transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon. This was announced by Haryana Minister for Public Works (Building & Roads) Rao Narbir Singh Saturday.

According to Singh, 31 roads in the district are included in this plan and work on these will be completed by June 30. To ensure the work is of “high quality”, technical advisor Vishal Seth has been appointed to take samples and monitor the quality of the work. Officials will also be remove encroachments along the 31 roads, giving pedestrians and commuters more space, and for the creation of a drainage system.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now