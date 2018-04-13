Haryana CMO suggests high-level probe in land deal

Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has recommended a high-level probe into the alleged handing over of 46 acres of panchayat land, at the foothills of Aravallis in Gurgaon district, to private builders. Bhupenswar Dayal, the officer on special duty to the CM, told The Indian Express Thursday that he has written to state Revenue Minister Captain Abhimanyu about the issue.

As per the complaint, the panchayat land belongs to Gairatpur and Raisina villages of Gurgaon district and was sold or handed over illegally to private builders five-seven years ago. According to Dayal, a complaint was made to the CMO in this connection. “We have asked the Gurgaon DC to check the revenue records of the land concerned and report to the government,” he said.

The complaint has also alleged the connivance of village sarpanches and officers in the matter. A source privy to the matter told The Indian Express that the alleged handing over of the land took place five-seven years ago.

“On the encroached land, villas and farmhouses have been built, apart from plotting of the land. Revenue documents have been tampered with to favour the builders,” said the source, quoting the complaint.

Dayal said, “It has been alleged that the sarpanches even appeared as witnesses in a case of land transaction into the matter. We will ensure an in-depth probe.”

