Haryana: 60-year-old man beaten to death in Palwal, 12 booked

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death in Palwal, three weeks after his son confronted some residents for allegedly making videos of girls and uploading them on social media.

Police said the incident took place in Palwal’s Ghaghot village around 7.30 pm Wednesday.

In an FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. “They came to take revenge on me. When they saw that I was not at home, they attacked my father instead,” Samoon said.

