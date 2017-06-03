Harvest rainwater, NGT tells schools

The National Green Tribunal has directed schools in the city to install rainwater harvesting systems within 10 days, in time for the monsoon. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed private as well as government schools to set up RWH systems to trap excess runoff. The tribunal has warned of a Rs 20,000 fine for each non-compliance.

“We direct noticees (schools) to complete installation work within 10 days and file a completion report in the registry… failing which each one of the noticees will be saddled with a cost of Rs 20,000 in the first instance,” the bench said.

