Harvest rainwater, NGT tells schools

“We direct noticees (schools) to complete installation work within 10 days and file a completion report in the registry... failing which each one of the noticees will be saddled with a cost of Rs 20,000 in the first instance,” the bench said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 3, 2017 3:38 am

The National Green Tribunal has directed schools in the city to install rainwater harvesting systems within 10 days, in time for the monsoon. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed private as well as government schools to set up RWH systems to trap excess runoff. The tribunal has warned of a Rs 20,000 fine for each non-compliance.

