Harsh Vardhan turns up,CM calls him good man; Sheila missing

While BJPs legislative party leader Harsh Vardhan attended Arvind Kejriwals swearing-in at the Ramlila Maidan on Saturday,the Congress gave it a complete miss. Congress leaders officially maintained they were too busy on Saturday as it was also the partys foundation day. However,sources indicated this was part of the Congresss dual stand with the Aam Admi Party (AAP)  while supporting the party from outside in the Assembly,it will continue to act like an Opposition. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit did not attend the swearing-in.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley praised Harsh Vardhan for attending the swearing-in and described it as a model example of how politics should be done.

I congratulate Harsh Vardhan for being a graceful opponent and setting standards in politics for not engaging in horse-trading and not going back on his words. He was present at the Ramlila Maidan and it is very ironical that the party which is supporting the AAP could not send even a single representative to the swearing-in, Jaitley said.

The new Chief Minister,too,thanked Harsh Vardhan in his speech for his presence and described him as a good man. Jagdish Mukhi couldnt manage to make his way into the ground because of the massive crowd. Also present was JD(U) MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

A section of the Congress maintained that since they were not given invitations for the swearing-in,they saw no reason to attend it. Members of the Congress Legislative Party said they couldnt attend the ceremony since they were too busy with the Congresss own foundation day celebrations at their headquarters and state office.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App