‘Harassment charge against JNU professor’

Seven students of JNU Thursday came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against a faculty member. The students alleged that they were sexually harassed for the past five years. According to one complainant, the accused made “sexually coloured” inappropriate remarks. While the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) said that they “ demand that suo motu cognizance be taken on the matter, and an inquiry held”, the professor said the allegations were “false and baseless”.

The professor claimed he was being targeted for speaking in favour of compulsory attendance. “No student has ever made such allegations against me. The whole issue has been hijacked by some people,” he claimed.

