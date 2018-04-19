Harassment cases: DUTA writes to V-C

Delhi University (Files/Representational) Delhi University (Files/Representational)

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to DU Vice-Chancellor regarding the recent cases of sexual harassment reported from various colleges, and said “basic tenets of law” in this regard were not being followed.

“We write to express our grave concern about the spate of cases of sexual harassment in various departments and colleges of DU in which the basic tenets of the law are not being followed. In many such cases, the accused is in a position of authority… Despite this, he has not been asked to step down from the position pending enquiry, which raises serious doubts about the credibility and independence of the enquiry procedure,” DUTA president Rajib Ray wrote on Tuesday.

