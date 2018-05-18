Harassing my sister, AAP govt inhuman: CM’s wife slams L-G

Karma never leaves its karta, Sunita Kejriwal said in a tweet. (File) Karma never leaves its karta, Sunita Kejriwal said in a tweet. (File)

Mounting an attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, in a tweet, said that the “harassment” of her widowed sister and the Aam Aadmi Party government was inhuman. “Respected @LtGovDelhi ,you may be aware that the former L-G is suffering from severe illness and he regretted what he did with AAP govt. Harassing my widow sister besides the constant harassment of AAP govt is inhuman. It is said that ‘karma’ never leaves its ‘karta’. Regards,” the tweet said.

Media advisor to the Chief Minister Nagendar Sharma confirmed the tweet was posted by Kejriwal’s wife.

Sunita Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law, Surender Bansal, was accused in the alleged PWD scam. A firm linked to Bansal was flagged for financial irregularities in building a drain in northwest Delhi. His son Vinay Bansal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch last week in connection with the same case. A Delhi court Thursday refused to grant bail to Vinay, observing that the allegations levelled against him were grave.

AAP hits out at L-G over letter to police chief. On Thursday, AAP attacked the L-G over a letter written by Baijal’s special secretary to the police commissioner, asking for a report in the investigation and trial of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Khan was let off in the 2010 case by a trial court earlier this Month, which had rapped police for an unsatisfactory probe. The letter also asked the commissioner to provide a status report in six other cases involving AAP MLAs, within a week. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why the L-G, who is in charge of Delhi Police, is misusing this force, instead of focusing on the safety of residents.”

