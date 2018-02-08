Happiness will be part of govt school curriculum, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

From the next academic session, children studying in Delhi government schools will have something new to study: the ‘Happiness Curriculum’. Officials said it will be introduced for students from nursery to Class VIII, and will be taught every day.

Announcing the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that through this, he plans to touch the nucleus of education reform to produce students with all-round development.

“Delhi’s government schools have seen a remarkable turnaround in the last three years. Not only has there been a transformation in infrastructure and capacity, but there has been serious effort to improve learning outcomes through various interventions. This reform process cannot be carried on merely for achieving higher learning outcomes in literacy, math, science and other subjects. Education has to serve a larger moral and societal purpose and cannot be looked at in isolation from the needs of society. Even as we aim for economic equality, we must strive for ‘happiness equality’ as well,” said Sisodia, while addressing students and teachers at an event.

An in-house team of teachers and principals is working on developing the curriculum and is conducting research on developments in this field, Sisodia said.

“The entire curriculum will be purely activity-based and no formal examinations will be conducted on it. However, a periodic assessment of children’s progress will be made using a ‘Happiness Index’,” he said.

