In Delhi, 50-year-old approaches cops

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:August 2, 2017 4:21 am
Another case of a woman’s hair being cut was reported from Delhi’s Palam area Tuesday afternoon. The incident came to light after police received a call from Palam’s Sadnagar area. Police reached the spot and took the 50-year-old woman to a hospital. Her braid was recovered at her home.

A police officer said, “The woman said she had gone to pick up her grandson from playschool. When she returned home, she got a headache. Around the same time, her daughter-in-law noticed that her braid had been chopped off.”

