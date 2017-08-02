In Delhi, 50-year-old approaches cops

Another case of a woman’s hair being cut was reported from Delhi’s Palam area Tuesday afternoon. The incident came to light after police received a call from Palam’s Sadnagar area. Police reached the spot and took the 50-year-old woman to a hospital. Her braid was recovered at her home.

A police officer said, “The woman said she had gone to pick up her grandson from playschool. When she returned home, she got a headache. Around the same time, her daughter-in-law noticed that her braid had been chopped off.”

