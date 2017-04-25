Had no idea it’s not allowed: Farmer in Greater Noida village fined for stubble burning

Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar at the field. Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar at the field.

All his life, 43-year old Singhraj has seen agricultural stubble being burnt by his fellow farmers in the Greater Noida village where he lives. “For years, farmers in my village have been doing this, especially after rice harvest. This is because while wheat stubble is used for fodder, this is not the case with rice. Moreover, the soil after a rice harvest has a lot of water content. Burning the residue is an easier and inexpensive way that farmers have traditionally practised,” he said.

But on Monday, he woke up to newspaper reports of a case being registered against him by the district administration and came to know that stubble burning is banned.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, officials said it was the first case of a government official lodging a police complaint against a farmer for stubble burning. Crop stubble burning is believed to be a major reason for increase in particulate matter and air pollution. “The complaint was filed by the administration. No sections of the IPC can be invoked in the case. There is likely to be a penalty levied on the farmer as per guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Knowledge Park, Greater Noida.

The incident was reported in Noida Sector 150’s Momnathal village near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. According to district officials, the act of crop burning can result in a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000. “It depends on the quantity. If the crop burning relates to two acres, Rs 2,500 is charged while Rs 5,000 is charged as penalty for 2 to 5 acres. In cases pertaining to more than five acres, Rs 15,000 is charged,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, SDM, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

While he claimed he had not burnt the stubble, Singhraj said he was willing to pay the penalty. “I did not burn the stubble. Some harvesting had been done and the rest was to be used as animal fodder. It seems that someone threw a matchstick or a beedi there. I have a tractor; I hire manual labourers and rent a combine to harvest the produce… I went to the district administration. I have been asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. Since the incident happened on my fields, I will pay the penalty,” Singhraj said.

Confirming that Singhraj had approached the administration, officials elaborated on the manner in which the incident came to light. “A tip-off was given to the DM office over crop stubble burning in the village, which is a violation of NGT rules. Following this, our team reached the village to investigate the case. We found that Singhraj, son of Rajpal, was burning crop stubble in farm number 40 which is around 2.3590 hectares. Since NGT norms were being violated, a case was registered at Knowledge Park police station. The farmer apologised for the incident, and is ready to pay the fine,” Singh said.

