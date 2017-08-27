Gym trainer beaten up by over 10 men in Noida

A 31-year-old gym trainer was beaten up with sticks and rods after he asked some men to make way for his car in Noida’s Sector 50 area, police said. The incident took place around 11 am on Friday when Manish Kumar was on his way home from the gym.

“Around 6 am, the complainant was reaching the gym when he found a car blocking the road. The two occupants were allegedly drinking there. When Kumar asked them to make way for his car, they got into a heated argument,” a police officer said.

Kumar managed to park his car and left for the gym. Around 11 am, when he was on his way home, he found the same car blocking the road. “The complainant said the same men had been joined by 10-12 others. They stopped his car, broke the windshield, pulled him out and beat him up. He received injuries on his head and other parts. He called some colleagues who rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled by then. He has been discharged after treatment,” the officer said.

