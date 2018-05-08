Gym-owner stabbed to death in Delhi bar: Victim was supposed to finalise wedding plans on Thursday

Outside the pub where the brawl broke out. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Outside the pub where the brawl broke out. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

His father was preparing for his wedding, and had asked the would-be bride’s parents to come home later this week to finalise things. On Sunday night, however, Vijaydeep Singh’s father Harjinder received a rude shock: His son had been stabbed to death in a pub brawl. “I have seen some bad days. I lost my finger in a factory mishap, lost my eye in another accident. We’ve seen tough times, but nothing like this,” he said.

Singh said the family’s condition improved when Vijaydeep opened his own gym in a partnership with someone around two years ago. “A few years ago, people had stopped giving me jobs due to my health. My son worked really hard and made his name in a very short time,” he said.

“Last year, he purchased an AC for us. We were looking forward to his wedding. We had chosen a girl for him and they were supposed to come to our home on Thursday,” he said.

Vijaydeep’s colleague Sanju, who was with him at the time of the incident, said, “Vijay bhai was very helpful and he always helped me through rough days. He was looking forward to settling down.”

