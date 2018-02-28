Gurugram school murder: After CBI clean chit, children’s court acquits bus conductor

Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar on September 8 within hours of murder of the class II student as a prime accused. (File Photo) Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar on September 8 within hours of murder of the class II student as a prime accused. (File Photo)

After the CBI gave him a clean chit in the Gurugram school murder case, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was acquitted by a children’s special court on Wednesday. Kumar was granted bail in November by the special court for children on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

In its February 5 chargesheet, the CBI had urged the court to discharge the conductor citing that there was no evidence against him and that he was coerced by the Gurgaon Police to confess to the crime. The acquittal will be an embarrassment for the Gurgaon Police, which was initially tasked with investigating the murder of the seven-year-old student.

Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar on September 8 within hours of the murder of the class II student as a prime accused. CBI, which had taken over the investigation from the police on September 22, however, came to the conclusion that the main accused was a 16-year-old student of the same school who committed the murder in a bid to get the exams cancelled and postpone a parent-teacher meeting.

In its 1,000-page, 29 volume chargesheet, filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu, CBI said, “It is prayed since no evidence by the CBI against conductor Ashok Kumar for his involvement in any manner in the murder…this court may kindly discharge him in this case.” The Class XI suspect is being treated as an adult for the alleged murder.

Earlier, the court had barred the media from using the name of the 16-year-old juvenile accused in the case and asked it to use fictitious names instead. While the seven-year-old victim was named “Prince” by the court, the juvenile accused was named “Bholu” and the school was referred to as “Vidyalaya”.

