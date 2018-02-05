Gurugram school murder: CBI files chargesheet, names 16-year-old student as accused

The Class II student was murdered on September 8 last in the washroom of a Gurgaon school. (File Photo) The Class II student was murdered on September 8 last in the washroom of a Gurgaon school. (File Photo)

The CBI on Monday filed its charge sheet in a Gurugram court in the murder case of a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Bhondsi and held a 16-year-year student as the main accused in the crime. The 50,000-page charge sheet was filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu, which is treating the juvenile accused as an adult for the alleged murder.

Moreover, the court refused to give any relief to the 16-year-old student and dismissed his bail plea for the third time. On January 30, the Class XI student was remanded to another fortnight in judicial custody after he was produced in a special children’s court on January 30.

The Class II student was murdered on September 8 last in the washroom of the school in Gurgaon. Gurgaon Police had initially arrested a bus conductor for the crime, but after the CBI took over the investigation, the teenager was arrested. The CBI had claimed that the teenager confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and an upcoming parent-teacher meeting.

Earlier, the court had barred the media from using the name of the 16-year-old juvenile accused in the case and asked it to use fictitious names instead. While the seven-year-old victim was named “Prince” by the court, the juvenile accused was named “Bholu” and the school was referred to as “Vidyalaya”.

