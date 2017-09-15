Gurgaon woman, who slapped army jawan, apprehended; gets bail

A woman, who was caught on camera repeatedly slapping an army jawan, was apprehended by Delhi Police from her residence in Gurgaon. 44-year-old Smriti Kalra, who had assaulted a jawan in an apparent case of road rage in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, was let off on bail by a judge.
The woman had stopped her car in front of an army vehicle that was ferrying soldiers. It is not clear whether was a collision. The woman, in a video taken by a witness, could be seen hitting the soldier several times before walking back to her car. She was charged with ‘causing hurt to deter a public servant.’
Kalra, a divorcee, lives with her parents in Gurgaon. Her Indica car has been seized from her residence. An investigation is in progress.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:49 pmGood step for future bank staff 👍Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:47 pmLike other women , she is taking undue benefit of being a woman n laws in favour of women..but this woman is a scar n stigma.. Our brave soldiers lay down their lives for us n return in body bags covered with tricolor. What for? Being slapped by women?? Shame..!! This woman deserves harshest sentence under law.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:44 pmWhat the FK IS "CAUSING HURT TO DETER A PUBLIC SERVANT"? Does India have soldiers who get deterred by a public? Very funny. So after being hit by the army truck due to the highhanded arrogant soldier do you expect that woman to keep calm and walk away? Fk you Indian police.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:56 pmfk u big rahul sharma in that army,s truck..do u even know the fkng lawReply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:33 pmShe obviously has mental health issues. People have no respect for public servants in India. If I was there I would have come out of my car to slap that cow senseless.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:31 pmwhat is the relevance of her marital status in this incident? do you report, RaGa an unmarried bachelorsays that Mars has dinosaurs...Reply
- Load More Comments