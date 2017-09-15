Gurgaon woman, who slapped army jawan, apprehended; gets bail

Smriti Kalra, a resident of Gurgaon, was caught on camera slapping a soldier in Delhi Smriti Kalra, a resident of Gurgaon, was caught on camera slapping a soldier in Delhi

A woman, who was caught on camera repeatedly slapping an army jawan, was apprehended by Delhi Police from her residence in Gurgaon. 44-year-old Smriti Kalra, who had assaulted a jawan in an apparent case of road rage in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, was let off on bail by a judge.

The woman had stopped her car in front of an army vehicle that was ferrying soldiers. It is not clear whether was a collision. The woman, in a video taken by a witness, could be seen hitting the soldier several times before walking back to her car. She was charged with ‘causing hurt to deter a public servant.’

Kalra, a divorcee, lives with her parents in Gurgaon. Her Indica car has been seized from her residence. An investigation is in progress.

