  Gurgaon woman, who slapped army jawan, apprehended; gets bail

Gurgaon woman, who slapped army jawan, apprehended; gets bail

The woman, in a video taken by a witness, could be seen hitting the soldier several times before walking back to her car. She was charged with 'causing hurt to deter a public servant.'

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 7:42 pm
woman slaps jawan, gurgaon woman slaps soldier, woman slaps soldier, woman slapping soldier video, smriti kalra video, army jawan slapped, delhi news Smriti Kalra, a resident of Gurgaon, was caught on camera slapping a soldier in Delhi
A woman, who was caught on camera repeatedly slapping an army jawan, was apprehended by Delhi Police from her residence in Gurgaon. 44-year-old Smriti Kalra, who had assaulted a jawan in an apparent case of road rage in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, was let off on bail by a judge.

The woman had stopped her car in front of an army vehicle that was ferrying soldiers. It is not clear whether was a collision. The woman, in a video taken by a witness, could be seen hitting the soldier several times before walking back to her car. She was charged with ‘causing hurt to deter a public servant.’

Kalra, a divorcee, lives with her parents in Gurgaon. Her Indica car has been seized from her residence. An investigation is in progress.

  1. A
    Ash
    Sep 15, 2017 at 8:49 pm
    Good step for future bank staff 👍
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Y
      yash sehgal
      Sep 15, 2017 at 8:47 pm
      Like other women , she is taking undue benefit of being a woman n laws in favour of women..but this woman is a scar n stigma.. Our brave soldiers lay down their lives for us n return in body bags covered with tricolor. What for? Being slapped by women?? Shame..!! This woman deserves harshest sentence under law.
      (1)(0)
      Reply
      1. R
        Rahul Sharma
        Sep 15, 2017 at 8:44 pm
        What the FK IS "CAUSING HURT TO DETER A PUBLIC SERVANT"? Does India have soldiers who get deterred by a public? Very funny. So after being hit by the army truck due to the highhanded arrogant soldier do you expect that woman to keep calm and walk away? Fk you Indian police.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. a
          akshayiw176
          Sep 15, 2017 at 8:56 pm
          fk u big rahul sharma in that army,s truck..do u even know the fkng law
          (0)(0)
          Reply
        2. D
          DimaagKaDahi
          Sep 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm
          She obviously has mental health issues. People have no respect for public servants in India. If I was there I would have come out of my car to slap that cow senseless.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. G
            guddu
            Sep 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm
            what is the relevance of her marital status in this incident? do you report, RaGa an unmarried bachelorsays that Mars has dinosaurs...
            (0)(0)
            Reply
