Gurgaon: Woman staffer of Patanjali store shot on way home

A 25-year-old woman was shot in Gurgaon’s Sector 21 area late Monday night, said Gurgaon Police, adding that she later died of her injuries.

According to police, the incident took place around half past nine, when the victim, Gunjan, had just left the Patanjali store, where she worked, in the Sector 21 market. An unidentified assailant allegedly shot her before fleeing the scene, police said.

“The victim suffered a single bullet injury to her chest. Bystanders rushed her to a private hospital in the area where she succumbed to her injuries,” said Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Palam Vihar police station, where a case has been registered regarding the incident.

The victim hailed from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and lived in a rented house in Sector 21, police said.

