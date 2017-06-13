Gurgaon volleyball game ends in FIRs

A game of volleyball in Gurgaon’s Sarhaul village ended in cross FIRs at Sector 17/18 police station late Sunday evening, with multiple cases being registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the game involved five boys, all residents of Sarhaul, aged between 18 and 20 years, and was being played at the Government School in the village. While three of the boys are Yadavs, the other two are members of the Valmiki caste, said police.

“The children had some argument during the game and as they were leaving school, they got into an altercation, which became violent and they beat up each other with sticks,” said Ram Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 17/18 police station.

The fight ended when residents of the village intervened and all five boys were rushed to Civil Hospital. While four boys were released after being administered first aid, one was treated overnight and released on Monday afternoon.

“The three Yadav boys regularly call me names because I am a Dalit. We had an argument during the game on Sunday, after which we went home. A few hours later, they confronted me on their bike outside my house and hurled caste-based abuses at me before beating me up,” one of the boys alleged on Monday, still nursing a wound on his head.

“Both groups have registered cases, with one of the cases including sections under the SC/ST Act. We are probing the matter and legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that further investigation is underway.

