Gurgaon: Two killed in collision at Golf Course Road underpass, woman pilot critical

The incident took place at the underpass between DLF Phase 1 and Cyber City. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The incident took place at the underpass between DLF Phase 1 and Cyber City. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Two persons were killed and one injured in an accident in Gurgaon early on Sunday, after a Scorpio collided with a Swift Dzire in an underpass on the upscale Golf Course Road. Police said a case has been registered against the Scorpio’s driver, who was driving in the wrong direction and fled the scene after the incident.

According to police, the incident took place between 5 am and 5.30 am in the underpass meant for commuters travelling from DLF Phase 1 and Cyber City.

Police said the Swift Dzire was ferrying a woman pilot of IndiGo airlines to the airport. Apart from the woman and the driver, a company security guard was in the passenger seat. “The car was heading towards Cyber City when the speeding Scorpio, travelling in the opposite direction, collided with it. The driver and the security guard appear to have died on the spot. The woman was rushed to Medanta-The Medicity, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors claim she is critical,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said the dead have been identified as driver Vinod Kumar Yadav, who hailed from Raebareli, and the guard, Kishore Kumar Vishwas from Bijnore. The woman pilot has been identified as Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri (30), who lives in Sector 61.

As per records, the Scorpio driver has been identified as Pradeep Kumar. “His car, which also has a false MP sticker, has been seized. A case has been registered against him at DLF Phase I police station under relevant IPC sections. A search is underway to nab him,” said PRO Kumar.

The airlines, in an official statement, said, “An IndiGo first-officer was travelling by a service provider cab to Delhi airport for her flight duties this morning. The cab met with an accident around 5.30 am near DLF Phase 1 (Gurgaon). Regrettably, the driver and the security guard, who was accompanying the staff member, died on the spot. The IndiGo employee has sustained injuries and is being treated in a nearby hospital. The airline staff are present at the hospital and in contact with her family. The accident is being investigated by police. The first indications are that the accident was caused by reckless driving by the other car.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App