Gurgaon: Two arrested for murder of gangster Binder Gujjar’s brother

Two persons were arrested late Tuesday night for the murder of Manish Kumar alias Pappu, the 42-year-old brother of gangster Binder Gujjar, currently lodged in Bhondsi jail. In January, three people had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police said the two accused were arrested from IMT Chowk, Manesar. They have been identified as 19-year-old Sanjit alias Vidrohi, and Ajit alias Bacchi, 28. Both hail from Rohtak and are members of the Gadoli gang.

Pappu was shot dead shortly before midnight on October 17 last year, by “8-10” assailants, when he arrived at a liquor shop he owned to collect cash.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Gujjar’s family had alleged that Gadoli’s siblings and gang members killed Pappu to avenge Gadoli’s death. Gadoli was killed in Mumbai last February, after a team of Gurgaon policemen barged into his hotel room and opened fire. They later claimed they did so in self-defence.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and also revealed several other cases in which they were involved,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

Police said Sanjit has at least 12 cases related to attempt to murder, loot and dacoity, registered against him. His companion is also involved in some of these cases, said police.

Another member of the gang, Shikumar, 28, was arrested in Manesar in connection with an incident of car snatching. But it was later found that he was involved in other crimes, including the murder of a Delhi-based property dealer in 2014.