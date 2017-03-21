Gurgaon: Three held for murder of Haryanvi folk singer

The three accused at the police station. Manoj Kumar The three accused at the police station. Manoj Kumar

Three persons have been arrested for kidnapping and killing Haryanvi folk singer Lalla Saini on Sunday night, Gurgaon Police said. Based on a tip-off that three men travelling from Badli in a Maruti Swift car had a body in the boot of their car, police apprehended the trio at Chand Village tea point. Police have also recovered three country-made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gaurav (26), who hails from Rohtak, Jhajjar resident Mahesh (26), and Sachin (21), who hails from Hisar.

During questioning, the three admitted to having kidnapped the singer who hailed from Hisar in order to demand a ransom for his release.

“Gaurav had worked with the deceased on an album, and also owed him money. They called him to the Jind Bypass on Sunday under the pretext of returning that money and abducted him from there,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

Police said the accused attempted to get Saini to arrange for some money for them but when he refused to do so, they shot him near Badli, and were coming to Gurgaon to dispose the body. The car in which they were travelling also belonged to Saini.

A case has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“The body has been sent for postmortem, and the accused are being further questioned,” said DCP Kumar.

