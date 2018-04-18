Gurgaon: Three bodies found in Sohna forest, autopsy shows sexual assault

At the crime spot, Monday. (Manoj Kumar) At the crime spot, Monday. (Manoj Kumar)

Three people, including two women, were found dead in a forested area near Gurgaon’s Ghamroj village on Tuesday morning, with police saying their throats had been slit, and the women had been sexually assaulted.

A case has been registered against an unknown person, but police said the husband of one of the two women, who has been missing since the incident, is the prime suspect.

Police said the three dead include a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Papra village, his wife, and a woman from their neighbourhood. Police suspect the couple ventured into the forest with their neighbour and her husband to collect firewood, around 10 am Monday.

The two couples, neighbours said, lived on rent in different rooms in the same house in Ghamroj. While the dead woman and her husband, who is now missing, had been living there for the last “four-five years”, the other couple had only moved in a fortnight ago. All four worked as labourers in Gurgaon, and were in their late 30s.

“When they failed to return until 10 pm on Monday, we became concerned and started searching for them. But we weren’t successful because it was dark,” said Om Prakash Chopra, a resident of Ghamroj village.

“It was when we resumed the search the next morning that we found three of their bodies in the forest — the two women next to each other, and the man a little distance away,” he said.

Officers at Bhondsi police station confirmed this, stating that they received a call regarding the matter around 7.30 am Tuesday.

“A police team was rushed to the spot with a forensic team. The bodies of the dead were sent for post-mortem,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Until late afternoon, police were unable to confirm whether the incident was a case of murder, with the PRO stating, “We cannot rule out the possibility of this being a case of a wild animal attacking them.”

It was only after the post-mortem was conducted Tuesday that this possibility was eliminated, with Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, saying, “All three of the deceased have multiple stab injuries around the neck, and the women have been sexually assaulted.”

