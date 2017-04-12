Gurgaon team re-measures distance from highway; pubs, hotels optimistic

The re-measuring team in Gurgaon on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo) The re-measuring team in Gurgaon on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo)

TEN DAYS after the Supreme Court prohibited the sale of alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways, a special committee, formed to re-measure the distances of “disputed areas” from National Highway 8 (NH8), began their task on Tuesday morning. Sources as well as officials from the outlets which were remeasured claimed all the areas that were considered crossed the 500 metre mark, and will, most likely, be provided relief. The areas measured Tuesday include Ambience Mall and CyberHub as well as The Westin, Crowne Plaza, The Leela Ambience, Trident, The Oberoi, and Country Inns and Suites by Carlson.

The team comprising the two Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioners (East and West), Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh, and officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), began taking measurements at 7 am and covered all the areas by 3 pm. “The distance was measured using a radometer, and was considered according to the master plan. We measured only motorable distance,” said district town planner Sanjeev Maan, a member of the committee.

Confirming this, sources revealed that changed entrances and paths were also taken into consideration. Trident and The Oberoi, for example, have closed their main entrances and opened the staff entrances in the hope of a favourable verdict. This was, however, done only after the hotels offered assurance that they would be applying to the Haryana State Industrial Corporation Ltd (HSIDC) for permission to permanently make the change, sources said.

Similarly, the entrance considered for The Leela Ambience took the U-turn into consideration, while at CyberHub, the newly built underpass was also taken into consideration, extending the motorable distance significantly.

Ashwini Chaudhary, Director of Soi7 Group, claimed, “In the measurements taken, the distance from the highway came to 1,900 metres. We hope the matter will, hence, be resolved soon.”

At Ambience Mall, the distance was measured from the first and last gates of the mall, since the outlets currently under dispute are located towards the end of the mall. Officials allegedly measured the distance up to the entrance of the pubs and restaurants, arguing that the individual outlets, and not the entire mall, had obtained licences.

Officials claimed that although Sohna Road and Sector 29 have also been subjects of dispute, no representations have been received from outlets in these areas, and so the distance has not been re-measured.

“We have covered all the representations received for re-measurement, and will consider the same in a monitoring committee meeting Thursday,” said H C Dahiya, DETC (west).

