Gurgaon: Student’s body found with bullet injury to head

The body of a 25-year-old student, who “appears to have been shot dead”, was found in Gurgaon’s Palam Vihar Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, a passerby discovered the body at 8 am near Bajghera village in Sector 114. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of a village near Najafgarh.

“The deceased was a student and often came to Bajghera village to visit his aunt, who lives there,” said assistant sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar.

“He appears to have been shot on the right side of his head, towards the back, but only the post-mortem report, which is expected on Sunday, can confirm this and reveal further details,” said Kumar.