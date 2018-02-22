Gurgaon student threatens teacher, her daughter with sexual assault

A Class VII student of a prominent private school in Gurgaon was suspended last week after he allegedly shared a post on social media threatening to sexually assault a teacher. (Photo for representation) A Class VII student of a prominent private school in Gurgaon was suspended last week after he allegedly shared a post on social media threatening to sexually assault a teacher. (Photo for representation)

A Class VII student of a prominent private school in Gurgaon was suspended last week after he allegedly shared a post on social media threatening to sexually assault a teacher at the institution, as well as her daughter, who studies in the same class as him.

Although no police complaint has been registered regarding the matter, the school claims to have taken action against the student behind the “offensive” and “highly objectionable cyber prank”. “A thorough investigation was conducted and stern action has been taken, including suspension along with mandated counselling.” said the school in a statement.

This, however, is not an isolated incident at the institution. Last week, another student, studying in Class VIII, allegedly messaged a teacher, asking her to join him for “dinner and sex”. Although officials did not give any leads on the action taken against the student, sources said an internal investigation is underway.

Police personnel, meanwhile, have not initiated a probe into the incidents, with Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, saying, “We are aware of these incidents, but no official complaint has been filed yet. If and when this is done, a probe will be conducted.”

