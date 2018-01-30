Gurgaon schools shut to protest Yamunanagar school principal’s murder

Swami Vivekanand Public School was locked after a student of 12th class fired 4 bullets on his principal Ritu Chhabra during his parent teacher meeting in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on Sunday, January 21 2018. Express photo by Sahil Walia Swami Vivekanand Public School was locked after a student of 12th class fired 4 bullets on his principal Ritu Chhabra during his parent teacher meeting in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana on Sunday, January 21 2018. Express photo by Sahil Walia

Several Gurgaon schools will remain shut on Tuesday to participate in the state-wide strike, called by the Federation of Private Schools, demanding better safety for teachers, support staff and management. The protest comes in the wake of the fatal shooting of a teacher at a government school in Yamunanagar, by a Class XII student, on January 20.

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, in a message, said: “The school will remain closed on Tuesday.This is to show solidarity with schools, principals and teachers who have had to face difficult times in the recent past. It is also a mark of respect for the untimely demise of a fellow principal in Yamunanagar.”

Heritage Xperiential Learning School, meanwhile, informed parents that it would remain closed “as a mark of respect” to the principal, and to “show solidarity with schools, teachers and principals who continue to receive conflicting instructions from multiple authorities regarding the safety of our children”.

Citing “recent incidents of road safety”, the school emphasised the need for better security by authorities who must “proactively engage with us”. Scottish High International School, Lotus Valley, Shiv Nadar, Shri Ram School and Presidium will also remain shut.

