Gurgaon school murder: Three cops quizzed by CBI

The CBI Saturday questioned three Gurgaon police officers in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy at a prominent Gurgaon school last year. The officers were allegedly involved in framing school bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder. Sources in the agency said the officers were being questioned for a second time, and may be called for questioning again. The CBI is probing if the officers had deliberately framed Kumar.

The case was handed over to the CBI in September last year. The agency then arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for the crime, stating that the boy had murdered the student in the hope of cancelling examinations and a parent-teacher meeting. It had also exonerated Kumar, saying that there was no evidence against him. Less than 36 hours after the child was murdered inside the ground-floor bathroom of the school, Gurgaon police had zeroed in on Kumar, given him a few minutes before TV news cameras, and provided a confession — straight from the mouth of the accused. However, when CBI filed its chargesheet in February, it revealed how botched up the police investigation was.

