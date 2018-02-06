Gurgaon school murder: Juvenile accused tried to poison himself in past to avoid exam, CBI told

The Class XI student, now the main accused, had been initially examined by Gurgaon Police as well, and had claimed that he “entered the toilet on the ground floor after hearing vomiting-like sound”. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) The Class XI student, now the main accused, had been initially examined by Gurgaon Police as well, and had claimed that he “entered the toilet on the ground floor after hearing vomiting-like sound”. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

The CBI Monday filed a chargesheet in the case of a seven-year-old boy’s murder inside a private school in Gurgaon on September 8 last year. The final report, filed under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, names only one accused — the Class XI student apprehended by CBI and currently in judicial custody. A bus conductor who was initially accused of the murder has been cleared of all charges.

“This is a part chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed soon,” said Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father.

The chargesheet states that the father dropped off the seven-year-old and his sister at the school at 8 am. When he reached home around 8.10 am, he received a call from the school’s landline number about his son sustaining “severe cut injuries” on his neck.

The boy was declared brought dead at Artemis Hospital at 8.37 am.

The Class XI student, now the main accused, had been initially examined by Gurgaon Police as well, and had claimed that he “entered the toilet on the ground floor after hearing vomiting-like sound”. He had claimed that upon entering, he saw the victim “in a pool of blood”, after which he informed the gardener. He had also claimed that after leaving the bathroom, he called one of his friends near the water cooler, who asked him to wait there.

The CBI, however, found that the accused was “very evasive to questions put forth to him”, and his friend denied having asked him to wait near the water cooler. CCTV footage from multiple cameras corroborated his friend’s claims.

“This was the first and foremost clear-cut contradiction in the contention/alibi… about explanation for his presence on the ground floor during the relevant time on the day of the incident,” states the chargesheet.

Another contradiction was uncovered when the PT teacher of the school claimed that the teenager had told him that “one child is lying near the washroom of the ground floor and is vomiting blood” — only a few seconds after he told the gardener that a child was inside the toilet of the washroom.

“Thus, he changed his version within a few seconds,” states the chargesheet.

CBI also stated that the accused’s presence on the ground floor was “suspicious” since it was “unusual” for senior students to roam around there, especially since they had their own toilets.

Investigation by the CBI further found that the accused had allegedly tried to avoid mock examinations in February 2016 “by complaining that someone has mixed some obnoxious substance in the water bottle because of which he was feeling drowsy”.

Documents from the school revealed that he had not appeared in the examinations and was hospitalised for three-four days. One of the students questioned by the CBI said he had heard from a classmate of the accused that he had purchased poison and put it in his own bottle to avoid examinations.

In his confession to the CBI, the accused allegedly stated that he committed the crime to cancel the parent-teacher meeting and the examinations, since he was afraid of his teachers complaining to his parents. He lured the deceased to the bathroom under the pretext of seeking help to procure some article from there. He said he had no bloodstains on his clothes since he assaulted the child from the rear, and threw the knife in the toilet before rushing out, the chargesheet states.

According to the chargesheet, he told the agency he was relieved when he learnt that the conductor had been arrested. He also used the internet to understand how to remove fingerprints from the crime scene. But once he learnt that one option was to damage his own hand “by charring or putting acid”, he did not pursue the path, the chargesheet states.

The counsel of the accused teenager, meanwhile, submitted a bail application on Monday, which was rejected by the court.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on February 12, when the teenager will be produced before the court once again.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App