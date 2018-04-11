Gurgaon school murder: CBI gets more time to submit chargesheet

Class XI student was named as the main accused, he had confessed to murdering the seven-year-old child. (Representational) Class XI student was named as the main accused, he had confessed to murdering the seven-year-old child. (Representational)

A Gurgaon court has set the date of May 14 for the Central Bureau of Investigation to file the final investigation report regarding the murder of a Class II student at a school in Gurgaon in September last year. A Class XI student of the same institution was arrested in connection with the case two months later. The CBI had been asked to file the report Tuesday.

“The CBI submitted a request for more time to file the final investigation report, dealing with the role of the police and the school. The court has granted this request and set a date of May 14 for the purpose,” said Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father, after court proceedings on Tuesday afternoon.

The CBI, in February, had filed a partial chargesheet in which the Class XI student was named as the main accused, claiming that he had confessed to murdering the seven-year-old child on September 8 last year, in the hope of cancelling the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

