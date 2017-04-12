Kids escorted out: Parents told to pay school fee

Parents of three children who were escorted out of Gurgaon’s Shalom Hills International School Monday over non-payment of fees held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner D Suresh on Tuesday afternoon, seeking relief for their children.

Authorities at the Gurgaon school had said the children’s names had been struck off the list after their parents failed to pay the annual fees for two consecutive years. The parents admitted to having not paid the fees, but claimed the school had failed to prove the amount being charged was legal. On Tuesday, the parents met the divisional commissioner, who directed them to pay the pending amount immediately. The divisional commissioner refused to comment.

