Gurgaon Police to use CCTVs to curb rash driving

Devices for this purpose have been installed at eight crucial junctions Devices for this purpose have been installed at eight crucial junctions

Gurgaon Traffic Police will soon use CCTV cameras to identify vehicles driving over the speed limit and penalise defaulters. Devices for this purpose have been installed at eight crucial junctions, and will be installed at 21 other junctions as part of the project.

“All cameras will be connected to the traffic control room in the district, and funding for the project will be obtained from the District Road Safety Fund. Our goal is to complete this project in 10 districts by the end of April,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, principal secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister.

Gupta also cited the success of a similar pilot project underway in Yamunanagar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App