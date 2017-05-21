Gurgaon: Police now look for four more from Kala’s gang

Two days after five members of a gang, led by Satish alias Kala, were arrested from Hisar, Gurgaon Police said they are on the lookout for four other members of the same group. This comes after they received fresh leads while questioning the five accused.

Police said the five accused — gang leader Kala, Arvind alias Pandit, Naresh alias Pahalwan, Surendra alias Fauji and Ashwani alias Pannu — are involved in over 30 cases, including 16 cases of murder, in various districts of Haryana as well as other states, including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

“We have taken the accused on police remand for seven days, and will be questioning them during this period. As of now, we have received information about four other members of the gang, who we expect to nab soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sumit Kumar said on Saturday.

According to police, Satish became a proclaimed offender in 2000 after he murdered a resident of his village. He was arrested later that year and sentenced to life imprisonment, but jumped parole in 2008. He had been granted parole for “good behaviour”.

While in prison, Satish also murdered another inmate by slitting his throat, police said. In the last eight years since he jumped parole, he has committed nine murders and has been named in two cases of attempt to murder, police said.

“The accused were arrested from a chicken farm on the outskirts of Hisar’s Haibatpur village on Thursday, on the basis of a tip-off,” Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said. He added that three countrymade revolvers, 30 cartridges and a Swift car were seized from the accused.

