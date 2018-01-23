Gurgaon Police bust 10 illegal call centres set up to defraud people, 33 arrested

Police have registered seven cases against the owners and employees of the call centres at the Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 police stations. (Representational Photo) Police have registered seven cases against the owners and employees of the call centres at the Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 police stations. (Representational Photo)

The Gurgaon Police have busted 10 illegal call centres in the city set up to procure money from people, both in India and abroad, by luring them with ‘tempting opportunities’. Over 30 people have been arrested.

According to police, raids were carried out at several call centres in the city on Monday after the Cyber Cell received information from sources alleging that fake call centres across the city were being used to make money through fraudulent means over the phone.

“Through these raids, a total of 10 call centres were found, which did not have a valid license and whose employees were making calls in India and other countries, using English as well as other languages, to offer attractive opportunities to people and induce them to pay large amounts of money,” said Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime).

“A total of 33 people have been arrested from these establishments, and we have also seized a substantial number of laptops, computers, headphones, mobile phones, computer servers, and other equipment from them,” said Kumar.

Police have registered seven cases against the owners and employees of the call centres at the Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 police stations.

“Those arrested for the crime have been produced in court today and taken into police remand. They will be questioned and more of their accomplices may be nabbed in the coming days. The matter is still under investigation,” added Kumar.

