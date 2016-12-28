Gurgaon Police arrests man, then find out he’s murder-accused

Gurgaon Police on Monday night arrested a 27-year-old man under the Arms Act, only to discover that he was a repeat offender with over 10 cases registered against him in the district.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ravi alias Sarkar alias Ravindra, was arrested from Dhorka Mod on Pataudi Road during a routine check. He was caught with a country-made gun and three live cartridges. During interrogation, police discovered that the accused already has “12-13” cases registered against him all over Gurgaon district, accusing him of murders, loot and extortion.