Gurgaon: Overnight shock for guests as hotels scramble to impose liquor ban

Guests in several hotels located along National Highway-8 (NH-8) received a rude shock on Friday and Saturday as hotel staff arrived at their rooms unexpectedly to empty the minibars, in the wake of the Supreme Court order prohibiting sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways.

Officials from these establishments claim to have been especially “embarrassed” while explaining the situation to guests from abroad, “who are not used to such things”. “The order was enforced overnight, which meant we had to empty minibars before most guests had even heard of the order, or read about it in newspapers. In fact, many thought we were playing some kind of April Fool’s day prank on them,” said a staff member of a hotel in Delhi’s Aerocity.

Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director of the Bird Group, also recounted a similar experience at the group’s The Roseate Resort, which falls within the purview of the order. Bhatia said that the sales at the resort have also fallen drastically since the ban.

“Ever since the ban, the footfall at our restaurants and outlets has been the lowest ever. When people come to a resort, they expect an all-encompassing experience, of which alcohol is an important part. Explaining this development to foreigners is especially difficult because they are not used to such things. This order can drastically affect foreign tourism also, in that sense,” said Bhatia.

Officials at hotels in Aerocity are afraid of losing business to other competitors, with the liquor ban proving to be a downer for banquets, marriages, conferences and other events organised at these establishments. “People usually expect liquor at such events, and if we cannot provide that, we stand to lose a lot of business,” said a hotel manager, who preferred not to be named.

In Gurgaon, meanwhile, several prominent hotels have taken to altering the route to their entrances in hope of crossing the 500-metre mark. While some have closed their main entrances and opened the service or staff entrance to guests, others have altered the “motorable route” for the purpose.

For example, at The Leela Ambience, one of the disputed establishments, the main entrance road has been closed down, which means the guests have to go over a 100 metres beyond the usual distance when travelling on the sector road from the highway, and then take a U-turn to enter the hotel, implying an addition of over 200 metres to the total distance.

Hoping that the losses will only be incurred for a short term, officials at these hotels, however, admitted that the losses would “amount to large numbers”. Gaurav Bhalla, Director of Vatika, which owns the Westin hotel, made this point in a telephonic conversation with The Indian Express. The Westin hotel is one of the disputed establishments, which is expected to be measured once again by officials in the coming days. In the interim, however, it cannot serve liquor.

“We are certain that, when measured according to motorable distance, we will easily cross the 500 metre mark. So, we expect these losses are only short-term. However, even short-term losses will add up to a lot. Each day of work that is lost means a lot of money gone,” said Bhalla.

Several establishments, primarily pubs and microbreweries that saw a reduction in footfall by 100 per cent, in Gurgaon’s Sector 29, have pulled down their shutters in the wake of the order. They now await the final verdict from the Excise department, which is to decide their fate.

The Excise department, however, is currently focusing on liquor vends. H C Dahiya, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC), West, said, “For the next two days we are focusing on liquor vends, and will only look at re-measuring distances of restaurants and bars after that”.

Officials also said that liquor vends, in the process of relocating away from the highway, have gone deeper into residential areas, leading to complaints by people in the city, who disapprove of sale of alcohol in their neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the two committees formed over the weekend to re-measure the distance of disputed areas, like CyberHub and Ambience mall, have now been merged into a single committee, which includes among others, DETC (East), DETC (West), Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar, and officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

