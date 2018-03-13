Gurgaon: Man shot, wife injured while trying to save him

Residents of Badshahpur village blocked off the busy Vatika junction, affecting several commuters, especially school children and office-goers. (File Photo) Residents of Badshahpur village blocked off the busy Vatika junction, affecting several commuters, especially school children and office-goers. (File Photo)

In the wake of a man being shot in Badshahpur and his wife also being injured in the incident, residents of the village staged a blockade at Vatika chowk in Gurgaon, holding up traffic for over two hours. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the man and woman were on their way to milk buffaloes.

According to police, bike-borne assailants arrived at the spot and opened fire on the couple. The man was shot while his wife got injured trying to defend him. She is undergoing treatment. “We have registered an FIR regarding the matter at the Badhshahpur police station against three people, one of who is mentioned by name. The matter is being investigated,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Gurgaon Police warned commuters of the development, stating, “There has been a traffic blockade at Vatika Chowk and Badhshahpur on Sohna Road. Traffic is expected to be effected, please plan your travel accordingly.” Residents of the village blocked off the busy Vatika junction, affecting several commuters, especially school children and office-goers. Several schools had to alter their bus routes or cancel drop offs for students.

The villagers, who had gathered at the spot at 9 am, were finally dispersed by 1 pm. Manav Rachna International School sent a message to parents stating they would not be plying school buses on certain routes “due to an ongoing protest from Badshapur to Subhash Chowk road”. “We request parents of the children travelling in the mentioned routes to kindly pick their wards from school,” the school said.

