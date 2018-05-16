Gurgaon: Leopard killed in fight with another animal

The leopard was found in Gurgaon’s Gairatpur Bas village. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The leopard was found in Gurgaon’s Gairatpur Bas village. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A one-year-old female leopard was found dead in Gurgaon’s Gairatpur Bas village early Tuesday morning. Forest department officials said an autopsy confirmed it had died in a fight with another carnivore.

“There were canine marks all over the carcass, especially around the neck. We suspect it had been killed by another carnivore, since they hunt by biting the neck and not letting go until the prey is dead,” said Shyam Sunder Kaushik, district forest officer (DFO), Gurgaon.

“The post-mortem, which was conducted by a team of three doctors on Tuesday afternoon, has confirmed our suspicions that the leopard died as a result of infighting,” he added.

Officials said they were alerted about the incident around 7 am. The animal was found near a pond, located close to a temple, by a priest who was taking a stroll in the area. The village lies at the foothills of the Aravali forest range.

