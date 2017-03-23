Gurgaon leopard attack: Four months after attack, another leopard spotted

Within four months of a leopard being beaten to death after it attacked and injured eight people in the village, residents of Mandawar of Sohna area in Gurgaon had another scare on Tuesday night when a leopard was spotted near the village.

According to residents, they had been aware of the leopard’s presence since last week, after it killed and dragged away a goat belonging to one of the families in the village. But the leopard was spotted once again at 8 pm on Tuesday night by a family living close to the Aravalli forest, who believe the creature was after the goats they owned.

“They saw the animal sitting near their house and sounded an alert. Then nearly 50 people arrived at the spot. They all made a racket to scare the animal away, and then lit a fire to ensure it did not return,” said Dhan Singh, sarpanch of the village.

Confirming the presence of the animal in the village, District Forest Officer (DFO) Shyam Sunder, who also visited the village on Wednesday, said, “We found pug marks of the animal in the area, so the claims of the residents are not unfounded. But there is a need to sensitise them so that they don’t panic whenever they see a leopard.”

Sunder said, “Mandawar is close to the forest so leopard sightings are unavoidable. Residents just need to understand that if they leave the animal alone, it will also do the same. I went to the village today to communicate the same to them.” Mandawar, which houses 2,100 people, is only 500 feet away from the forest.

On November 24, a leopard had wandered into the village, leading to chaos for four hours. The leopard was beaten to death by the crowd.

