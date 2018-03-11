Gurgaon: Last underpass on Golf Course route opens for trial run

The underpass should be officially opened by the end of May,” said Chandrashekhar Kher, administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority. The underpass should be officially opened by the end of May,” said Chandrashekhar Kher, administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

Commuters can now avail signal-free passage from Shankar Chowk to Golf Course Extension Road, with the seventh and last underpass — planned as part of traffic improvement work on the 10-km stretch — being opened for trial on Saturday morning.

“The structure has been opened to traffic on a trial basis. There is still some work left, regarding plans for movement of pedestrians through the area. That should be completed in another one-and-a-half months… The underpass should be officially opened by the end of May,” said Chandrashekhar Kher, administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The 640 metre-long, six-lane underpass provides seamless passage between sectors 42-43 and sectors 53-54 on Golf Course Road, which houses several upscale condominiums, malls, and offices of numerous MNCs. The construction is the result of an agreement between HUDA and DLF, and has cost Rs 48 crore.

The Rs 595 crore traffic improvement project was formulated to resolve congestion along the NH-48 to Golf Course Extension Road stretch, via Cyber City and Golf Course Road.

Although the other six underpasses constructed as part of the project have already been opened to commuters over the last 18 months, officials said the last one has been opened on a later date “since it had been approved after the others”.

However, the trial run of the underpass resulted in traffic snarls on Golf Course Road as officials had to close several U-turns to ensure seamless and safe movement for vehicles using the underpass.

While traffic moving from sectors 55-56 towards sectors 42-43 remained relatively smooth, congestion was seen in the opposite direction, with commuters experiencing a 20-minute delay between the DLF Golf and Country Club and the Sector 56 roundabout.

Traffic Police personnel said the problem will be resolved soon, and that “the situation will improve as the days go by”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App