Gurgaon: Kherki Daula toll booth ransacked after scuffle

Officials posted at the Kherki Daula toll booth in Gurgaon have registered a case against several residents of the nearby Rampura village, after the two groups got into an altercation leading to a scuffle late Wednesday night.

In the complaint submitted to Yashpal Yadav, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, toll officials alleged that the issue began after some passengers in a Swift Dzire demanded they be allowed to pass without paying toll. When toll collectors refused, the group of “three or four men” got into an altercation with personnel, beating and threatening them, alleged officials.

Toll booth officials have alleged that the men were intoxicated, and were eventually allowed to pass for free. However, despite crossing the toll booth for free, the group allegedly called more accomplices at the spot. Toll booth officials claim that “40 to 50 people” from Rampura village were involved in the incident, and terrorised personnel at the booth for over an hour.

“They beat up all the toll collectors and, panicking, the collectors grabbed their cash bags and ran towards the control room. They caught hold of two collectors, beat them up and seized their cash bags,” states the complaint filed by the officials, adding that the group also barged into the office of the toll plaza, beating up personnel in the control room, IT department, and damaging equipment.”

Police said investigation is underway.