Gurgaon: Jat agitation resumes today, protesters want cases withdrawn

The Jat agitations, which are set to resume in the state on Sunday, will see protesters making several new demands in addition to that of reservation for the community, which dominated the protests last year. The first is the demand to take back cases registered “wrongly” against members of the community during last year’s agitations.

As many as 2,104 cases had been registered against protesters in Haryana after agitations in February last year, which led to violence in the state. These included cases accusing protesters of rape in the Murthal area.

“During the agitations last year, protesters, especially those in Gurgaon, cooperated with police and authorities. Despite this, cases were registered accusing us of crimes like loot, which were actually committed by other anti-social elements,” R S Dahiya, general secretary of the Jat Swabhiman Samiti, said. “There were never any rapes in Murthal. Jats respect women and would never commit such crimes.”

Other demands include “economic support” for families of those who “sacrificed their lives” in last year’s protests, as well as government jobs for at least one member of the family. “Our main goal is to put pressure on the government to come good on promises made last time,” Dahiya said. The protests in Gurgaon will take place at Atul Kataria Chowk at 10 am.