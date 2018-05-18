Gurgaon: House panel to check on ‘no free treatment for poor’

When these hospitals were allotted land, an understanding was reached that 20% EWS patients who came to OPDs and 10% of those admitted were to be given free treatment. When these hospitals were allotted land, an understanding was reached that 20% EWS patients who came to OPDs and 10% of those admitted were to be given free treatment.

On the first day of its two-day inspection of three private hospitals in Gurgaon, a 12-member subject committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education, and Health Services, found two were not offering free treatment to poor patients.

Speaking to the media, committee chairman and MLA Umesh Aggarwal said, “We had been receiving complaints that big hospitals in Gurgaon are not treating the poor in a proper manner… and were overcharging them.” The committee — headed by Aggarwal and comprising eight other MLAs and three MLAs as special invitees — will be visiting Medanta-The Medicity, Fortis, and Artemis hospitals to look into the claims.

In a meeting prior to the inspection, Civil Surgeon Dr B K Rajora said that when these hospitals were allotted land, an understanding was reached that 20% EWS patients who came to OPDs and 10% of those admitted were to be given free treatment.

“However, these hospitals are not offering free treatment to as many poor patients as specified… records in this regard have been sought. The committee will decide on further action after these records have been provided,” said Aggarwal.

Responding to the allegations in a statement, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) said, “FMRI complies with all regulatory requirements mandated by the Haryana government for providing multi-specialty hospital care to EWS/BPL category. A delegation of MLAs and senior government officials visited FMRI Gurgaon and took a round to check signages, discussed the admission process and also checked patient records. All signages were prominently displayed as per norm…”Medanta-The Medicity did not comment on the matter.

