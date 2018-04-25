Gurgaon hit-and-run: Speeding dumper rams into bike, four of a family killed

The woman’s one-year-old son, who was also travelling with them, was injured and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sohna. (Representational) The woman’s one-year-old son, who was also travelling with them, was injured and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sohna. (Representational)

Four members of a family – a woman, her two daughters, and her elder brother – died in an accident in Gurgaon’s Sohna district on Tuesday evening when a speeding dumper collided with the motorcycle on which they were travelling. The woman’s one-year-old son, who was also travelling with them, was injured and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sohna.

The driver of the dumper, who is suspected to have been responsible for another accident in Faridabad, which occurred only minutes earlier, abandoned his vehicle and is still absconding, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident in Gurgaon occurred near Sohna’s Harchandpur village at around 8.30 pm. The speeding dumper, travelling from the direction of Ballabgarh, first had a head-on collision with a Scorpio car and then mowed down the motorcycle on which the family was travelling. Although the driver of the Scorpio was injured, he survived the ordeal. Of the five on the motorcycle, however, only one survived.

The deceased have been identified as Afsana (28), her brother, Irshad (30), and her two daughters, Saima and Ayat, both of whom were under 5. The accident occurred while they were travelling from Dungarpur to Dhoj. “The family hailed from Faridabad’s Dhoj area, but Afsana and her children lived with her husband’s family in Dungarpur. Irshad, who is a labourer, had gone to pick them up and bring them home for a few days when the accident occurred,” said Inspector Harender Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sohna police station, where a case has been registered regarding the matter.

“The one-year-old child, Zaid, survived and is out of danger, but he is still admitted at the Civil Hospital in Sohna. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem,” he said. “We have seized the dumper and identified the driver through the vehicle. We suspect that he is also responsible for another accident that occurred in Faridabad, only fifteen minutes before the one here,” Singh said. Faridabad Police also reiterated this suspicion, referring to an accident that occurred around 8.15 pm near Sirohi village.

“A speeding dumper had grazed a Haryana Roadways bus from the driver’s side. A baraat was travelling from Mewat to Faridabad in the bus and a 16-year-old boy, Farukh, was injured in the accident. His hand, which was outside the bus’s window, was chopped off,” said Dhoj police post in-charge Badam Singh. “A case has been registered regarding the matter, but the driver is absconding. We suspect that the vehicle responsible is the same one that caused the death of four people in Gurgaon only minutes later,” he said.

