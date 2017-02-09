Gurgaon: Headmaster arrested after 4 boys say he molested them

Gurgaon Police have arrested a 56-year-old headmaster of Government Middle School in Sohna after four male students from the institution alleged he had molested them on separate occasions. According to police, the incidents were reported from the co-ed middle school in Sohna’s Baluda village, and came to light on Wednesday evening when parents of the four victims approached police and registered a case in the matter.

The complainant, a 10-year-old boy, alleged in the FIR that the headmaster, Bhim Singh, “misbehaved” with him on February 4.

He claimed that one of the school teachers asked him to stay back after school and lock up the classrooms. It was while he was doing this that the headmaster called him into his office, he alleged.

He alleged that Singh asked him to read Hindi from a textbook and, while he was doing this, he “came and stood close” to him and started “kissing and misbehaving” with him.

Police said the child later confided in some of his friends, after which he discovered that three others had also faced something similar.

“Parents of the victims approached the school on Wednesday, but when they were dissatisfied with the responses of the headmaster, they came to us and registered a case,” said inspector Yashveer Singh, the Station House Officer of Sohna Police Station, where a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The accused, Bhim Singh, who hails from Rewari and lives in New Friends Colony in Sohna, was arrested by police later in the evening.

He had been posted as the headmaster of the school for the last four years. Singh’s wife is a retired government employee and the couple have two sons — one pursuing B.Tech and the other studying in senior secondary school.

Ram Kumar Phalswal, the District Elementary Education Officer, said that an inquiry would be conducted by the Education Department into the matter.

“We have written to the Joint Director about the matter, and the process for the headmaster’s suspension has commenced. An inquiry will also be conducted into the incident,” he said.