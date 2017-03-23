Gurgaon: Gujjars, Rajputs fire at each other over FB video, three injured

Police said the first firing was by members of the Rajput community, while the one on Wednesday was by Gujjars. Police said the first firing was by members of the Rajput community, while the one on Wednesday was by Gujjars.

Three persons were injured in Gurgaon’s Begampur Khataula village after gunshots were fired by Rajput and Gujjar community members, allegedly over a video that went viral on social media. Residents of the village said the incident occurred at 12.30 pm, while a panchayat, called to resolve the issue, was in session.

There is, however, little consensus over the content of the video, which has now been deleted. While members of the Gujjar community claim the video defamed them by showing Rajputs insulting the community and beating up its members, their Rajput counterparts alleged that the video, “which we hear was shot in Noida”, showed members of the Gujjar community misbehaving with them.

The Gujjars allege that the video was uploaded on Facebook by 20-year-old Rohit Rajput, a resident of the village, while the Rajputs claimed it was shared on social media by “someone from the Gujjar community”.

“The children had been fighting over this video for a few days, and we could see things heating up. The situation worsened on Tuesday, when some Rajputs took out a procession on the streets, firing shots in the air, and screaming slogans against us,” said Dharam Pal, a Gujjar whose son and wife were also allegedly beaten up by the group of “15-20 boys”. In the case registered at the Badshahpur police station against 10 people, Pal’s son, Shiv Kumar, alleged that the group misbehaved with him and also put a gun to his head, threatening to kill him. The Rajputs, in turn, alleged that the procession was brought out by Gujjars.

Police said the first firing was by members of the Rajput community, while the one on Wednesday was by Gujjars. The latter resulted in injuries to three Gujjars, who, police say, were “accidentally shot”.

“The Gujjars opened fire on the Rajputs, and also broke the glass of six vehicles using sticks and lathis,” said inspector Rajender Yadav, Station House Officer, Badshahpur police station, where a case has been registered regarding Wednesday’s incident against 27 members of the Gujjar community, under sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

